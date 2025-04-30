Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.