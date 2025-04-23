ServiceNow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $460…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $460 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

