Service Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $142.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4 per share.

