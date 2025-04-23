SEI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $151.5…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $151.5 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $551.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEIC

