Seagate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $340 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

