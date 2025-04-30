Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $217.5…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $217.5 million.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.95 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

