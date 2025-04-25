Schlumberger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $797…

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLB

