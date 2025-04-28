Sanmina: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $64.2 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $64.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

