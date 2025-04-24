Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304.5 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.40.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $862.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $375 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.7 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.10 per share.

