Ryder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $98…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $98 million in its first quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.46 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.85 to $13.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.