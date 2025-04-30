Rush Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $60.3…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $60.3 million in its first quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle retailer posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHB

