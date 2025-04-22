RTX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.54 billion. The…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.54 billion.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $20.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.71 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.15 per share.

