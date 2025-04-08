RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

