Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity Cruises: Food, Costs and More

When planning a cruise vacation, choosing the right line can make all the difference. Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are two of the most well-known, well-loved cruise brands, so you won’t have a bad time on either line. Still, they cater to different types of travelers.

For families and fun-seekers who want a ship so large that it boggles the mind, Royal Caribbean is the clear choice. Meanwhile, the higher-end vibe offered aboard Celebrity Cruises’ ships can be perfect for adults and groups looking for superior dining and staterooms — without sacrificing things to do on board.

In this comparison, we break down the key differences between Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises to help you make the best choice for your next voyage. Choosing between the two depends on whether you’re envisioning high-energy thrills or a more sophisticated, relaxed voyage. Either way, you’re in for an unforgettable trip.

Check out the comparison chart below, then read on for more details.

Feature Winner Cost Royal Caribbean Ship sizes Royal Caribbean Food Tie Staterooms Celebrity Cruises Activities Royal Caribbean Itineraries Celebrity Cruises Drink packages Celebrity Cruises Live shows Royal Caribbean Kids programming Royal Caribbean Adults-only offerings Celebrity Cruises Shore excursions Celebrity Cruises Private island experiences Royal Caribbean

Cost

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: Lower starting prices across the board, plus shorter sail options.

Pricing varies, but Royal Caribbean tends to offer a range of fares that’s friendlier to the budgets of families and young adults. For example, two- to four-night weekend getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay (Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas) start at $376 per person, while seven-night Caribbean cruises start at $572 per person. On Royal Caribbean, you can even take an affordable cruise to Alaska (starting at $772 per person) or voyage around Europe starting at $412 per person. The line frequently runs sales like kids sail free or 60% off a second guest.

Celebrity Cruises, on the other hand, positions itself as a more premium brand, and its higher starting prices reflect that elevated experience. A seven-night Alaska cruise aboard Celebrity Edge starts at $1,074 per person; a seven-night Caribbean sailing on Celebrity Beyond starts at $811 per person. Celebrity also offers three-night weekend getaways to Key West and the Bahamas starting at $392 per person. The line runs a semiannual sale with perks like 75% off a second guest and up to $600 in onboard credits per room.

Ship Sizes

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: More ships and a wide range of ship sizes, including the world’s largest cruise ship.

Though Royal Caribbean offers a diverse range of vessels in its 28-ship fleet (including midsize ships like Grandeur of the Seas), the line is best known for its massive, feature-packed floating cities. This includes the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, which can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers (and 2,350 crew members) at maximum capacity. The next Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, is scheduled to debut in August 2025, while Legend of the Seas embarks in August 2026.

Celebrity Cruises leans toward a more boutique-style experience, combining the intimacy of smaller ships with the excitement of larger vessels. Its newest Edge Series ships can accommodate around 3,000 passengers each, but the line also offers smaller options, like cruises to the Galápagos Islands aboard Celebrity Flora, which accommodates just 100 passengers. Celebrity Cruises currently has 15 ships in its fleet.

Food

Winner: Tie

Key Takeaway: Royal Caribbean prides itself on innovative dining experiences with a theatrical flair, while Celebrity is known for superior chef-driven offerings and upscale restaurants.

Royal Caribbean sports a mix of complimentary and specialty dining venues, from casual buffets to high-end restaurants. Cruisers love the singing Washy Washy character at the casual all-day buffet Windjammer Marketplace, while the new Royal Railway — Utopia Station aboard Utopia of the Seas is a five-course dinner “time machine” that transports patrons back to the Wild West via the sights, sounds and flavors of the American Frontier.

On the other hand, Celebrity Cruises is known for its high-end culinary program and chef-driven fine dining options, like Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud and Fine Cut Steakhouse. Celebrity offers up to 32 food and beverage venues per ship, including options for plant-based cruisers. A certified sommelier works in each restaurant on board to guide diners through more than 500 wine selections, and mixologists are trained by World Champion Flair Bartender Daniela Istrate. The cruise line has won the Wine Spectator awards 12 years in a row and offers one of the most expansive whiskey offerings at sea.

Staterooms

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Key Takeaway: More luxurious standard accommodations.

Royal Caribbean offers a wide range of accommodation types, from budget-friendly interior cabins to luxurious suites spanning 2,766 square feet. Icon of the Seas introduced 14 new stateroom categories, including the multilevel Ultimate Family Townhouse, which has an in-suite slide and two private balconies.

Celebrity Cruises takes a more design-forward approach, featuring Infinite Veranda staterooms (first unveiled on Celebrity Edge) that can transform the entire cabin into a seamless veranda with the touch of a button. Standard staterooms come with king-sized Cashmere mattresses and luxurious bath amenities. A little-known fact is that Celebrity’s staterooms have many magnetic surfaces, so guests can bring magnetic hooks (a cruise packing list must-have) to maximize their storage space.

Activities

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: More high-energy activities and entertainment.

Royal Caribbean appeals to thrill-seekers with high-octane activities like waterslides, cross-ship zip lines, rock climbing, themed parties, game shows, mini-golf and the Ultimate Abyss, the longest dry slide at sea. It’s also the only cruise line to offer a surf simulator at sea: the FlowRider. Of course, there are plenty of ways to chill, too, with pools, spa services, poolside movie nights and onboard Broadway musicals. Some ships even have a trapeze school that offers complimentary classes and a RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator.

In comparison, Celebrity Cruises offers more low-key activities like glass-blowing classes, pickleball, silent discos, executive chef galley tours and wellness-centric offerings like yoga. There’s still plenty of entertainment — the talented bartenders know how to put on a show — and a full roster of shows, events and parties, but the vibe is more sophisticated. One standout feature is the Magic Carpet, a floating cantilevered deck on select ships with a full bar and live music performances.

Itineraries

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Key Takeaway: More exotic and diverse itineraries spanning all seven continents.

Both of these cruise lines sail worldwide, but Royal Caribbean focuses on more typical destinations like the Caribbean, Bahamas and Alaska. The line offers popular two- to five-night sailings, many weeklong vacations, and some extended transatlantic and transpacific options. Royal Caribbean’s 274-night Ultimate World Cruise travels across seven continents.

Celebrity Cruises offers more exotic and diverse itineraries, with options in almost 80 countries and 300 destinations spanning all seven continents. Especially unique sailings include the 110-night Grand Voyage, open-jaw sailings from Seoul to Tokyo, 12 nights through Thailand and Vietnam, and an eight-night Australia wine cruise. Celebrity will begin offering European river cruises in 2027.

Drink Packages

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Key Takeaway: Higher-end beverage options and award-winning programs.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises both offer multiple drink package tiers. However, Celebrity stands out with its premium wines, mixologists trained by a world champion bartender and an award-winning wine program. Cruisers can opt for the Classic, Premium or Non-Alcoholic drink package, depending on what suits their fancy.

Royal Caribbean also offers three different drink packages: the Classic Soda Package, the Refreshment Package, and the Deluxe Beverage Package with unlimited drinks (including alcoholic beverages) and 40% off select bottled wine.

Live Shows

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: Original high-caliber productions and more variety, including breathtaking aquatic shows.

Royal Caribbean offers entertainment across four stages: air, ice, water and theatre. Broadway-caliber productions include Hairspray, Mamma Mia! and the upcoming Back to the Future: The Musical. There’s also ice-skating performances, original productions, dance parties, parades, karaoke and more. Ships with an AquaTheater stand out for the gravity-defying high-diving and acrobatics, all performed in the water just a few feet in front of you and off two 30-foot diving platforms.

Celebrity Cruises focuses on innovative performances in The Club and other venues, with immersive, tech-forward entertainment. You’ll also find game shows, musical performances and more.

Kids Programming

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: A broader, more engaging youth program.

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure Ocean kids and teen programming caters to children ages 6 months to 17 years, with teen lounges, engaging activities and a full roster of daily entertainment. The Adventure Ocean team hosts games, events and activities for kids all over the ship during the day and night, and there’s even science, art and theater options.

Celebrity Cruises offers Camp at Sea (for ages 3 to 12) with fun group activities and educational STEM programming, as well as a Teen Club (ages 13 to 17) for socializing, gaming and competitions. Overall, though, Celebrity is geared more toward adults than families or children.

Adults-Only Offerings

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Key Takeaway: More sophisticated, adult-focused spaces.

Royal Caribbean is best suited to families, but it still reserves some spaces just for adults. There are beach club vibes at the adults-only Hideaway Pool, the first suspended infinity pool at sea, and Hideaway Beach on the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The Solarium provides a quiet, adults-only indoor-outdoor retreat on all Royal Caribbean ships (minus Icon Class vessels) and there’s also a Vegas-inspired casino.

Newlyweds, solo travelers, empty nesters or parents in need of an escape are a great fit for Celebrity. Cruisers won’t find water slides or arcades on board, but they will be treated to a variety of activities and amenities designed with the seasoned traveler in mind. The adults-only Solarium is one of the most popular spots on every Celebrity ship, and there’s also the SEA Thermal Suite (on Edge Series ships) and nightlife venues like Eden Bar and Martini Bar (where you can catch the Flair Bartender shows).

Shore Excursions

Winner: Celebrity Cruises

Key Takeaway: More curated, immersive cultural experiences.

Royal Caribbean invests a lot into making its ships the main attraction, but its shore excursions add to the overall experience, too, with a variety of adventurous experiences from cruise tours in Alaska to cooking classes in Spain to snorkeling in the Caribbean. Royal Signature Excursions are designed to immerse you in the local culture with local third-party operators, and the line also offers accessible shore excursions for those with special needs.

Celebrity Cruises’ shore excursions prioritize local expertise and provide everything from customizable private experiences to small-group guided tours to group outings at iconic local landmarks. On Chef Market Discoveries, guests explore local food markets with a Celebrity chef and prepare a select menu featuring the ingredients they pick out together, using local techniques. Opt for a Destination Highlights shore excursion to hit the bucket list sights of each port city.

Private Island Experiences

Winner: Royal Caribbean

Key Takeaway: A highly rated private island jam-packed with tons of ways to both thrill and chill, with more exclusive destinations on the horizon.

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay is an award-winning private island in the Bahamas with overwater cabanas, picture-perfect beaches, exclusive beach clubs, a water park with 14 waterslides and a tethered helium hot air balloon that ascends 450 feet into the air. In late 2025, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will provide the ultimate beach day in Nassau, Bahamas, and vacationers sailing the Western Caribbean will also be able to experience Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026 and Perfect Day Mexico in 2027.

As part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises offers access to Perfect Day at CocoCay, but the line doesn’t have its own distinct private island experience.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Skye Sherman has been cruising since childhood, when her parents took her on her first cruise through the Caribbean. She has sailed on various ocean cruise lines, gone off the grid for a six-day riverboat expedition deep into the Amazon River and even planned a European river cruise with 48 of her closest family and friends. She’s a fourth-generation Floridian and hopes to visit every country in the world during her lifetime. She covers travel and lifestyle topics for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

