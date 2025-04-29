Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $730 million. The…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $730 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $4 to $4.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.55 to $15.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.