Roper Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $331.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.06. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.80 to $4.84.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.80 to $20.05 per share.

