Rollins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.2 million. The Atlanta-based company…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $822.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $816.2 million.

