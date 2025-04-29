Rogers Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million for the fiscal second quarter.

