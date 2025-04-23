Rogers Communication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $195 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $195 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

