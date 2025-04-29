Rocky Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.9 million in…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $114.1 million in the period.

