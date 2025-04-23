Robert Half: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

