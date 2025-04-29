Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.6 million.

