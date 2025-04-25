Rithm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $63.2 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $63.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $768.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RITM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.