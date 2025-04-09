Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL

