Ribbon Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $181.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million.

