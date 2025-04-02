RH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.9…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $812.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.4 million, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.