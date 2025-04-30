Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $818 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 39 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.61 per share.

