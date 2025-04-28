Revvity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.2 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $664.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.2 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion.

