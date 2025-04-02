Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $129.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.3 million.

