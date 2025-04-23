ResMed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $365 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $365 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

