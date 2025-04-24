Republic Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $495 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $495 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.

