Republic Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Thursday reported net income of $47.3 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Thursday reported net income of $47.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $2.42 per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $163 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $135.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBCAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBCAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.