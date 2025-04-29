Repligen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.5 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $695 million to $720 million.

