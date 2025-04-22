Renasant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $41.5 million.…

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $256.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $170.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.9 million.

