RenaissanceRe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $170 million.…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $170 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.13 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.