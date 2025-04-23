Reliance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $199.7 million. The…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $199.7 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Reliance expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.50 to $4.70.

