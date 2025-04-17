Regions Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $490…

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.78 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

