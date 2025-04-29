Regeneron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $808.7 million.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $808.7 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $7.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.43 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

