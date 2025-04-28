Live Radio
RBB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 4:44 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.5 million, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.8 million.

