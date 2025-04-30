Rayonier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rayonier expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 4 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 41 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.