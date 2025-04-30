Rayonier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.
The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The forest products company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Rayonier expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 4 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 41 cents per share.
