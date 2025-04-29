Ranger Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $600,000 in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $600,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $135.2 million in the period.

