Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $97.1 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $690.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $854 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.4 million.

