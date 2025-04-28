Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $60.3 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $60.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $166 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $176 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.