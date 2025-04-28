Live Radio
Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 5:39 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $60.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $166 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $176 million.

