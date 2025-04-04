Radius Recycling: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) on Friday reported a loss of $33 million…

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $642.5 million in the period.

