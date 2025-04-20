Quick Quiz: What’s Your Interior Design Style?

If you’ve been thinking about changing up the look of your home, perhaps you’ve spent some downtime scrolling Pinterest boards…

If you’ve been thinking about changing up the look of your home, perhaps you’ve spent some downtime scrolling Pinterest boards or browsing furniture and home decor shops for inspiration. You have an idea of what you like, and you definitely know what you don’t like. But do you know what your favorite interior design style is? If you don’t, this quiz can help.

Don’t worry, no one’s grading you on your style taste. But your answers to the following questions will pinpoint the particular style of your dream space, from farmhouse to industrial and from minimalism to maximalism. By the end of this quick quiz, you’ll find where your design tastes belong among the main categories of interior design.

1. What Piece of Furniture Seems the Most Comfortable?

A) A low-profile sofa in a neutral color B) A vintage-inspired armchair with lots of colorful or patterned pillows C) A velvet chaise lounge D) A slipcovered couch or sectional E) A chair or sofa with linen upholstery and rattan accents F) A statement chair in a vibrant jewel tone or bold print G) A club chair in distressed leather

2. What Color Palette Calls to You?

A) Shades of white and grays with black B) Earth tones C) Jewel tones D) Soft neutral tones E) Soft blues against beige or white F) All of them! G) Shades of brown, deep gray and rust with metallic accents

3. What Piece of Home Decor Screams ‘Buy Me!’

A) A sleek vase B) A patterned area rug or a set of throw pillows C) A mirrored accessory tray D) A woven basket or tray E) A wooden sculpture — preferably made from driftwood F) Yet another piece you can add to your gallery wall G) An Edison bulb table lamp

4. What’s in Your Dream Kitchen?

A) White cabinets, hidden-away appliances and uncluttered natural stone countertops B) Open shelves with colorful dishes and glassware, and a patterned backsplash C) Statement fixtures and hardware, from the brass faucet to the gold knobs on the high-gloss cabinets D) A farmhouse sink, flanked by Shaker cabinets and butcher-block counters E) Light wood flooring with soft blue accents anywhere from the tile backsplash to the cabinets F) Bold-colored cabinets and statement flooring G) An exposed brick wall and metal fixtures and accents

5. What Type of Chandelier Lights You Up?

A) Actually, I prefer recessed lighting. B) A woven or beaded pendant light C) Crystal, crystal, and more crystal D) An iron pendant that looks like a lantern E) A whitewashed wooden fixture F) Anything big and colorful that makes a statement G) A metal cage chandelier, or Edison bulbs in metal pendants

6. When You Look Up at the Ceiling, What Do You Want to See?

A) A smooth white surface B) Patterned wallpaper or a bold color C) Metallic coffered surface D) Exposed beams E) Shiplap F) A mural G) Exposed ductwork

7. What Type of Wall Art Catches Your Eye?

A) Black-and-white illustrations B) Vintage posters or hanging textiles C) Huge fashion photos D) Wooden wall art featuring quotes E) Seascapes or watercolor paintings F) A colorful gallery wall G) Black-and-white photos of urban scenes

8. What Type of Outdoor Space Do You Crave?

A) A patio with comfortable furniture and a fire pit B) Floor cushions, lots of potted plants and string lights hanging above C) A rooftop terrace with a club-like vibe D) A porch with a rocking chair or swing E) A deck with a hammock and Adirondack chairs F) A garden with a rainbow of flowers and an intricately paved patio G) A brick courtyard with metal planters

Your Quiz Results

Review your answer choices, then keep scrolling to see where your interior design preferences land.

Mostly As

Minimalist. You prefer function over form when it comes to furnishings and decor. You like neutral colors, clean lines and clutter-free surfaces that create a sense of calm.

Mostly Bs

Boho/Eclectic. You love earth tones, unique decor and textured layers. If you’re heading to an estate sale or thrift store after taking this quiz, we wouldn’t be shocked.

Mostly Cs

Glam. Luxurious, high-end style is your love language. You’re dazzled by jewel-tone color palettes, metallic accents, shiny surfaces and velvety furnishings.

Mostly Ds

Farmhouse. You love a cozy space filled with wooden accents (Hello, shiplap and reclaimed wood!) and rustic decor, all in warm tones.

Mostly Es

Coastal. You love a bright and airy home punctuated by light wood surfaces, ocean-inspired blues and natural textures and materials.

Mostly Fs

Maximalist. You’re not afraid to experiment with bold colors and patterns, and you despise matchy-matchy furniture. You find ways to keep adding to your gallery wall(s).

Mostly Gs

Industrial. Your dream home is a loft in a converted building in the city. You love the cool edginess of metal accents and exposed brick and ductwork.

A Mixed Bag

Traditional or Transitional. You might prefer Traditional design if you love rich color palettes, antique or vintage-inspired pieces and other timeless details. If you find that you like a mix of classic pieces with other modern accents, you might prefer Transitional design.

