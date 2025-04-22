Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $220 million.…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $220 million.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.55 to $9.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.7 billion to $10.85 billion.

