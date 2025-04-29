Quad/Graphics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.8 million in…

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $629.4 million in the period.

