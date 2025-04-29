Qorvo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $31.4…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $869.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.6 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $800 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.