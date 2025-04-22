QCR Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.8…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $133.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

