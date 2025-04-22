PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $522.8 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $522.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.57.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

